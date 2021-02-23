COVID-19 vaccine procurement bill up for Duterte signature

MANILA - Congress has approved a bill that seeks to expedite the procurement of COVID 19 vaccines.

The House of Representatives approved adopted Senate Bill 2057 for that purpose, paving the way for the bill to go straight to President Duterte for signature.

The Senate’s version was adopted during the plenary session Wednesday. This avoids a potentially contentious bicameral conference committee which could further delay vaccine procurement.

The House previously approved House Bill 8648 as its version of the bill.

RELATED VIDEO