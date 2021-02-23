Pagbuo ng bagong distrito sa Caloocan City, suportado ng ilang senador

MAYNILA - Suportado ng ilang senador ang panukalang hatiin sa dalawang legislative district ang unang distrito ng Caloocan City.

Ayon kay Senator Cynthia Villar, makatutulong ang House Bill 7700 o “Act Reapportioning the First Legislative District of the City of Caloocan into two Legislative Districts” na mabigyan ng patas at sapat na representasyon ang lungsod sa Kamara.

“I am in full support of this legislative measure that seeks to reapportion the first legislative district of Caloocan City into two districts," ani Villar.

Nagpahayag din ng pagsuporta si Senator Joel Villanueva na co-sponsor at co-author ng panukala.

Ayon sa may akda ng panukala na si Senator Francis Tolentino, mas matitiyak na maibibigay ang mga pangangailangan ng mga residente kung madadagdagan ng isa pang distrito ang lungsod.

"The population of Caloocan City is projected to increase to 1,699,908 in 2021, yet the number of legislative district in Caloocan remains at constant 2 representatives, Mr.President, which poses major challenges in the delivery of public services. Reapportioning the city will ensure that the voice of our constituents in Caloocan is heard and their needs are addressed," aniya.

Sa kasalukuyan, sa dalawang distrito lamang nahahati ang Caloocan City. May 70 barangay sa unang distrito habang 118 na barangay sa pangalawang distrito. Sa mahigit isa at kalahating milyong populasyon ng lungsod,75 porsyento nito ay nasa unang distrito.

Kung maisasabatas ang panukala, hahatiin ang unang distrito sa dalawa, 11 sa mga barangay nito ay ililipat sa mabubuong ikatlong distrito.

Dahil dito, magiging tatlo rin ang kinatawan ng Caloocan City sa Kongreso.