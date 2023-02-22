PDEA bares informants seek 'cut' from drug seizures; senator vows probe

MANILA — Some informants who provide tips for anti-illegal drug operations seek 30 percent "cut" from the seized drugs as their "reward," the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) told the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs on Tuesday.

"I only assumed the position on November 19, and I had the chance of talking to some informants or assets that we call... Ang sistema I don’t have to spend anything. They will do all the work but they are asking 30 percent of the actual seizures as their payment. So I outrightly told them that as far as my administration is concerned, we are only to give them the monetary value through our rewards system," PDEA Director General Virgilio Moro Lazo told lawmakers.

Committee Chairman Robert Ace Barbers called it a serious problem.

"Yan, that is a very serious drug problem if you have one kilo apprehended, 30 percent goes back, yung asset kasi meron siyang link with the users and the drug lords. So kaya pala, paulit-ulit, balik-balik yung droga sa kalsada or yung illegal substance sa kalsada," Barbers said.

Barbers got his panel to approve a motion to investigate the matter.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa vowed to investigate the reported scheme.

Dela Rosa who was a former PNP Chief said, what they have in the system is to reward their assets with what is only stated in their reward system.

“Hindi pa ako nakakarinig ng impormasyon na ganun. Pero kung totoo yun, dapat imbestigahan, hindi yun pwede. Masama yan. We are perpetuating the circulation f drugs in the streets pag ganun,” dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs, stressed.

“So, ano’ng gagawin mo doon sa 30 percent? So, makakuha ka ng 10 kilos, three kilos, mapupunta doon sa informant? So, yung informant nay un, ine-negosyo na naman nya yun. Idi-distribute niya 'yun, ibebenta niya' yun. So, walang katapusang problema yan pag ganun,” the senator said.

“Totoo yan? Imbestigahan natin yan… that has never been the policy of government na ang droga ay i-reward. Ay napakaloko ng polisiya na iyan. Mayroong naka-set na pera for reward purposes but not drugs,” dela Rosa said.