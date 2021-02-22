Grupo ng mga guro idinaing ang umano’y pag-red-tag sa kanilang hanay

Nagdaos nitong Pebrero 22, 2021 ng kilos-protesta ang Alliance of Concerned Teachers sa tapat ng tanggapan ng Department of Education-National Capital Region sa Quezon City. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA – Kinondena ngayong Lunes ng progresibong grupong Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) ang anila’y pag-red-tag sa kanila sa isang orientation para sa public school teachers.

Ayon sa grupo, nangyari noong Pebrero 18 ang orientation, na sinasabing sponsored ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF- ELCAC).

“Doon sa kanilang presentasyon, PowerPoint, ilang beses binabanggit na ang Alliance of Concerned Teachers, kami ang unyon at iba pang organisasyong legal ay mga front ng [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army],” sabi ni Vladimir Quetua, pangulo ng ACT-National Capital Region (NCR).

“Nakakatawa’t nakakagalit... Sa araw na ‘yon, may mga guro na umaalis at natatakot sa orientasyon na ‘yon,” dagdag ni Quetua.

Nababahala si Quetua sa pangambang dulot sa kapwa guro at kanilang mga estudyante ng naturang red-tagging.

Nanawagan si Quetua sa DepEd na i-withdraw ang mga memo kaugnay sa mga kaparehong orientation.

Dahil dito, nagsagawa ng kilos-protesta ang ACT sa tanggapan ng DepEd-NCR sa Quezon City, na sinundan ng dayalogo kasama ang kinatawan ng ahensiya.

Sa isang text message, sinabi ni NTF-ELCAC Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade na si CPP Founder Jose Maria Sison ang tumukoy sa ACT bilang "ally" nito at ipinabatid lamang nila ito sa publiko.

"Again, its not the NTF-ELCAC who red-tagged ACT. How many times do we need to say this? Red-tagging is a leftist language to shield themselves from their underground acts. Jose Ma. Sison has tagged ACT as his ally... NTF-ELCAC is simply informing our people of this fact," ani Parlade.

"I hope our teachers understand this difference and hope they abandon ACT if they dont believe in the armed struggle. They can then form their own teacher organization free from the clutches of the CPP," aniya.

Ayon sa mga opisyal ng ACT na nag-kilos protesta, "desperado" ang kasalukuyang administrasyon sa pag-red tag sa kanilang mga pampublikong guro. Iginiit nilang lehitimo at legal ang kanilang samahan na accredited sa DepEd-NCR.

"Ang pagiging unyon po ay hindi terorismo. Ang pagiging guro at bahagi ng isang unyon ay hindi terorismo," giit nila.

