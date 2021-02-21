Auring weakens into tropical depression, landfall expected in 6-12 hours

Tropical depression Auring as of 11:20 p.m., Feb. 21, 2021. From PAGASA website

MANILA - Auring has weakened into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Sunday evening, as it continues to move towards the Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar, Leyte area to make its projected initial landfall.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Auring was last seen at 10 p.m. approximately 210 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts, while moving west-northwest ward at 15 kph.

The weather disturbance is expected to continue its northwestward advance within 24 hours. The weather agency said Auring may hit the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island)-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.

PAGASA also said the tropical cyclone may further weaken before its landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear associated with the surge of the northeast monsoon.

"Post-landfall, Auring is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 24 hours, possibly sooner," the weather bureau said.

On Sunday night through Monday morning, moderate to heavy rains will fall over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao.

On Monday morning through late evening, moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains meanwhile will fall over Aurora, and the rest of Visayas, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

PAGASA warned scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur in affected areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

"Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels," it said.

PAGASA also said the following areas are under tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 2, meaning they can expect winds of 61 to 120 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.

SIGNAL NO. 2

Visayas:

Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar

Central and southern portions of Samar

Eastern portion of Leyte

Eastern portion of Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal no. 1 is also up in several areas in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

SIGNAL NO. 1

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur

Eastern portion of Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

the rest of Eastern Samar

the rest of Samar, Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental

Northern and central portions of Iloilo

Capiz

Guimaras

Eastern portion of Aklan

Mindanao:

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

PAGASA noted the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and strong breeze from Auring to near-gale conditions with occasionally higher gusts, may hit areas under TCWS no. 1 is in effect, as well as over the southern portion of Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.

The weather agency warned sea venturers from sailing in affected areas, especially those using small seacraft.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 will experience rough seas with waves of 2.5 m to 4.0 m, while

"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said.

