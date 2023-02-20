PDP-Laban faction questions Comelec ruling before SC

MANILA — The PDP-Laban faction led by Sen. Koko Pimentel and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday questioned before the Supreme Court (SC) the Commission on Election's (Comelec) ruling backing the wing of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The appeal was filed by the party's legal counsel Jeric Salenga, Executive Director Ron Munsayac, and Education Chairperson and founding member Pines Arcega.

A Comelec special division on May 6 last year recognized the wing chaired by Duterte as the legitimate PDP-Laban, as opposed to that of Pimentel's, whose father co-founded the party.

Last month, Comelec denied the motion for reconsideration of the Pimentel wing.

PDP-Laban split into two factions in early 2021 after Pacquiao blocked his partymates' efforts to push Duterte's candidacy for vice president in 2022.

Duterte joined the party when he ran for president in 2016.

Pacquiao eventually ran for president in the 2022 elections under the Cebu-based party PROMDI, while the Duterte-backed wing did not have its own presidential bet and instead endorsed the candidacy of now President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.