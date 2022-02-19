Leody blocked from entering subdivision in Rizal

Winning Homes: Consent required before entering ‘private community’

MANILA—Presidential candidate Leody de Guzman's camp on Saturday said he and media members accompanying him were blocked by security personnel from entering a residential area in Antipolo city, Rizal.

In a post on the Partido Lakas ng Masa bet's Facebook page, a video showed De Guzman standing at the gate to Audrey Heights Subdivision while facing 2 security guards, one of whom was armed.

"Inimbitahan ng asosasyong SAMAKABA ng Sitio Banaba, San Luis, sa Antipolo City upang mapakinggan ang kanyang plataporma ngunit ayaw silang papasukin ng Winning Homes dahil iniiwasan na mapag-usapan ang ang issue sa palupa," De Guzman's camp said in the post.

"Ang mga residente ay mahigit nang 30 years ng nakatira sa nasabing lugar ngunit nitong nakaraang 3 taon ay inaangkin ng Winning Homes Realty and Development Corporation na pagmamay-ari ng isang Edwin Alzona ang lupang kinatitirikan ng kanilang mga bahay."

In the video, De Guzman could be heard explaining why he and the people with him should be allowed to enter the the area.

"Hindi pa final na sila ang may-ari, may labanan pa. May claim ang mga tao, may labanan pa, kaya walang finality," De Guzman said.

In response, one of the security guards blocking him said: "Trabaho lang, sir, trabaho lang."

"Pero ang trabaho dapat nasa tamang trabaho," De Guzman replied.

‘Nothing against Leody’

In a reply to an email by ABS-CBN News seeking comment, Winning Homes marketing director Jennifer Alzona said the firm was saddened by what she called false and unfounded accusations from the presidential candidate and his supporters.

"We have nothing against Ka Leody and his party’s campaign, his platform and his supporters," Alzona said.

"But as our development is a private subdivision, we should have at least been asked for consent to enter the premises of the ongoing development and also asked consent from the legal homeowners association of the subdivision - Audrey Heights Homeowners Assocation - if they can do their campaign within our private community."

The firm said De Guzman and his supporters were being misled by what it called "disgruntled informal settlers" that have supposedly been opposing development in Audrey Heights. It added that these persons were a "handful" out of the 80 families Winning Homes said had been awarded relocation within the subdivision.

"We are open to hearing Ka Leody’s platform and his aim for our country, but we also hope that he listens to facts before he spreads misinformation for the sake of his campaign and to gain supporters using false and baseless accusations," Winning Homes said.

Aside from being a presidential candidate, De Guzman is also a labor leader who previously said he would push for "genuine" land reform based on proposals by the New People's Army to address the country's communist insurgency