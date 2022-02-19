Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Science and Technology Department's vaccine expert panel head said on Saturday there was little data to support the safety of administering fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses on Filipinos.

"Hindi natin nakikita pa ang safety nu’ng 4th dose," Gloriani told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. " ’Yung third dose nakita na natin. Pero doon sa 4th dose, hindi pa tayo masyadong clear doon."

The vaccine expert said she knew of some cases in which some would get up to a fifth dose.

" ’Pag mataas pa ang level ng iyong antibodies, kahit bigyan niyo ng another dose and another dose, hindi na po ’yan papanik pa. Parang sayang lang," Gloriani said.

But she added there were already recommendations to give 4th vaccine doses to immunocompromised individuals.

"Dahil 3 [doses] sila, mababa ang paggawa ng kanilang immune response, ’yung mga antibodies nila, nire-recommend na bigyan sila ng another dose," she said. "Meaning ’yun ang 4th dose. Sila ang pwede mag-4th dose sa ngayon."

Health Department spokesperson Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said 4th doses of COVID-19 vaccines had "no added value for now," citing studies from countries that administered them.