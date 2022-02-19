Home  >  News

DOTr: There are no red-list countries anymore

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2022 02:43 PM | Updated as of Feb 19 2022 02:56 PM

Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Samantala, sinabi naman ng DOTr na wala nang red list countries ngayon at pinapayagan na ang mga Pilipino at mga banyaga na makapasok sa Pilipinas basta’t kumpleto ang pre-travel requirements. Ayon kay USec. Raul Del Rosario ng DOTr Head of One Stop Shop at Administrator ng Office of the Transportation Security, bago pa umalis sa panggagalingang bansa dapat magrehistro na sa One Stop Shop para ii-scan na lang dito at makapasok agad. Tiniyak din niyang ang mga bumibyahe ay sinusuri ang requirements bago makasakay ng eroplano. Marami umano ngayon ang sinasamantala ang kaluwagan sa pagpasok sa Pilipinas dahil wala nang quarantine kapag fully vaccinated ang pasahero at maigsi na rin ang quarantine period para sa mga hindi pa bakunado. Kung idedeklara na ang alert level 1, handa na rin daw ang mga paliparan. Magdadagdag sila ng mga tauhan na susuri ng mga dokumento ng mga pasahero. Sa ngayon ay meron nang 36-42 flights kada araw. Malaking tulong na rin daw ito sa airlines na apektado rin ng pandemya.
Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Transportation on Saturday said no countries are under the government red list anymore, essentially allowing all international travelers — Filipinos or foreigners — to enter the Philippines.

According to Undersecretary Raul del Rosario, transportation security administrator and the department's head of its One Stop Shop program, travelers will still be required to submit health documents, such as proof of vaccination, and adhere to protocols.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers beginning on February 10 in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry

Watch more on iWantTFC

(More details to follow.)

Read More:  COVID 19   coronavirus   red list countries   tourism   travelers   transportation department  