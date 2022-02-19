DOTr: There are no red-list countries anymore

The Department of Transportation on Saturday said no countries are under the government red list anymore, essentially allowing all international travelers — Filipinos or foreigners — to enter the Philippines.
According to Undersecretary Raul del Rosario, transportation security administrator and the department's head of its One Stop Shop program, travelers will still be required to submit health documents, such as proof of vaccination, and adhere to protocols.
Video courtesy of PTV
The country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers beginning on February 10 in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry
