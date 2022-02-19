DOTr: There are no red-list countries anymore

Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Transportation on Saturday said no countries are under the government red list anymore, essentially allowing all international travelers — Filipinos or foreigners — to enter the Philippines.

According to Undersecretary Raul del Rosario, transportation security administrator and the department's head of its One Stop Shop program, travelers will still be required to submit health documents, such as proof of vaccination, and adhere to protocols.

The country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers beginning on February 10 in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry

