PH logs 1,901 new COVID-19 cases, reported deaths highest in over 5 months

MANILA— The Philippines posted 1,901 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the health department reporting the highest number of deaths in over 5 months at 157.

This, as the health agency is also raising its guard on the “mutations of concern” recently detected in Central Visayas, the health implications of which remain to be uncertain.

The day’s new cases raised the country’s total number of infections to 557,058. The daily tally, however, does not include results from 4 laboratories that failed to send data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Thursday.

This is also the 7th straight day that additional COVID-19 cases were less than 2,000.

The DOH recorded 157 more fatalities, after the department reclassified as deaths 120 people initially tagged as recovered cases.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's recorded deaths is the highest in a single day since Sept. 14, when 259 deaths were announced.

This pushed the country’s death toll due to the virus to 11,829.

Active cases were at 32,440, according to the Department of Health (DOH), accounting for 5.8 percent of the total recorded cases in the country. Some 94.5 percent of the patients still infected with the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms.

Recoveries, meanwhile, went up by 537 to 512,789.

Experts earlier in the day said they are yet to determine the presence of a possible Philippine variant of COVID-19 following the detection of 2 mutations of the virus in Region 7.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque, meanwhile, pointed out that the agency had yet to confirm if the mutations would have significant public health implications.

The country has also reported a total of 44 cases of the more transmissible UK COVID-19 variant.

