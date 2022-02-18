MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City, a police official said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Fahad Dumayag aka Abu Cola, was allegedly carrying 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P81,600, a 40mm M203 grenade, and a rifle grenade when authorities arrested him during the operation, police said.

Southern Police District Police Brig Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, in a statement, said Dumayag, 31, had worked under Abu Sayyaf's units Espilon Hapilon, Jamiri and Undanan.

The units he was under, Macaraeg said, were allegedly involved in a Jehovah’s Witnesses kidnapping in 2001.

The police said Dumayag "admitted that he was a member of Abu Sayyaf Group" and a "fanatic."

"Sa ating patuloy na pakikipag-ugnayan sa iba’t ibang law enforcement agencies ay ating madadakip ang mga terorista na naghahanap ng kanlungan sa ating nasasakupan," said Macaraeg.

