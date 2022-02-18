MANILA - Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao reminded the public about his humble beginnings during a community forum in San Juan Village in Taytay, Rizal Friday.

During the program, a 12-year old rug vendor named Justine Folo joined Pacquiao on stage.

Pacquiao told the audience that he was about that age when he started joining street boxing matches in General Santos City where the winner received P100.

He then bought all of Folo's goods. "Pakyawin na lang natin yan," he said, drawing applause.

PROMDI presidential bet, Sen @MannyPacquiao with wife Jinkee and senatorial bet Lutz Barbo now in San Juan Gym in Taytay, Rizal for the scheduled Community Forum. Audience include farmers and vendors. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/rbyuTk380r — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) February 18, 2022

Pacquiao's wife Jinkee, who joined her husband in barnstorming Rizal province, said she worked as a rice cake vendor in a mall, and later on opened an eatery to augment Pacquiao's small income as a boxer.

Jinkee, wife of Sen ⁦@MannyPacquiao⁩ courts Taytay voters' support for her husband's presidential bid. Jinkee vows to help the women sector: Sana bigyan nyo ko ng chance para makatulong sa inyo bilang katuwang ni Manny. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/x2Iclj34rb — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) February 18, 2022

Jinkee appealed to the people to give Pacquiao a chance to become president, saying they are determined to alleviate the plight of the poor.

She also said that she will help women should she become the next first lady of the Philippines.

Three participants - two dressmakers and a vendor -- told the boxing champion about their dreams of having their own homes and more capital for their businesses.

Pacquiao, one of the most decorated fighters in world boxing, has made fighting corruption a centerpiece of his presidential campaign, likening corrupt officials to "cancer" in government.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In his speech, Pacquiao reiterated his disgust with corruption and vowed to imprison all corrupt government officials.

He also showed a video clip of his housing projects in Sarangani, to show the people that he can deliver on his promise to provide better housing.

Pacquiao is set to hold more community forums in Cainta and Tanay, Rizal on Friday.

The towns of Taytay, Cainta, Binangonan and Tanay in Rizal, according to the data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research group, represent a total of 521,866 voters. With Reuters