MANILA -- Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Minita Chico-Nazario, the first Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice to be promoted to the country's top tribunal, has passed away, the High Court said Friday.

“The Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary join the loved ones of the

late Hon. Justice Minita V. Chico-Nazario in mourning her death," the statement read.

"We offer our sincere and deep condolences and prayers. Justice Nazario will always be remembered as one of those who broke barriers in the history of the Philippine Judiciary," it added.

Nazario was the first female Presiding Justice of the Philippines' anti-graft court.

As Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice, Nazario signed a health insurance contract to ensure the hospitalization benefits of the court's employees.

Nazario also signed a similar contract with a health maintenance organization to help with the health needs Supreme Court Justices, officials, and employees when she moved there.

After her retirement, Nazario also served as the Dean of the College of Law of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in Las Piñas City.

Before working in the judiciary, Nazario was the social secretary of then Justice Secretary Juan Liwag from 1962 to 1963.

She also worked as a clerk at the City Fiscal’s Office in Manila and as Special Deputy Clerk of Court at a Court of First Instance in Pasay.

A native of San Miguel, Bulacan, Justice Nazario finished law school at the University of the Philippines in 1962.