Filipino hailed 'Teacher of the Year' by Florida county

The Duval county in Florida has named Charles Darwin Magdaluyo as the 2022 Vystar Teacher of the Year, besting 180 other nominees from the region.

Born and raised in Manila, Magdaluyo said he considers teaching not just as a profession but as his calling in life.

“When we talk about establishing the trust and confidence of your students, it’s always going back to your purpose why you really want to become a teacher or why you want to do this," Magdaluyo said. "If you like what you are doing, you won’t feel like you are working in the classroom."

Magdaluyo is a graduate of the Philippine Normal University. He came to the US through an exchange teacher program and has been teaching human anatomy and physiology at the Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida for over three years.

“Teaching is not just about competence. It’s about commitment and character. When you feel like you have to do something, you have to do it," he added. "My rally is not just to produce students who are strong in mind but also in character.”

For Magdaluyo, the award is not possible without the dedication and motivation of his parents.

“Education really changed the lives of our family. Ang tatay ko ay jeepney driver, ang nanay ko ay part time tutor," the Filipino teacher shared. "Nakita ko talaga 'yung struggle nila just to raise us. Kaya rin sobrang pursigido kaming mag-aral at makapagtapos sa state universities, dahil alam naming 'yung hirap ng parents naming pagdating sa pag-aaral.”

In his first year of teaching in Florida, Magdaluyo rewarded his dad with a brand new jeepney – a gift that he considered a fruit of his labor.

“He has been driving for so many years and he is not driving his jeepney before, pero nung nabili ko iyon sobrang tuwang tuwa siya," Magdaluyo said. "Bilang anak, sobrang rewarding 'yun for me, because after all these years they have been working so hard to raise us and right now I am able to give back to my parents.”

Magdaluyo is also providing financial support to his sister who is currently taking up medicine at De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

“Alam naming lahat ng oras, sakripisyo at effort na inilalaan para i-deserve ang ganitong merit," said his sister Charlene. "But more than that we are proud of him because of how many lives he gets to change everyday.”

On the mode of teaching, Magdaluyo said he still prefers face-to-face classes over doing virtual learning, which the school has temporarily applied during the pandemic.

“It makes it more challenging for me to do remediations, to help them out personally because I am very much particular, comfortable doing teaching when I am in front of my students so I can be a guide," he said.

To his surprise, Magdaluyo was awarded a Honda Elantra by the Jenkins Auto Group during the awarding ceremony and some cash certificates. But he says receiving incentives should not be the primary drive for those who want to pursue teaching.

“Go to the teaching profession not because you want to earn more but go to the teaching profession because you want to be of service so you can change the lives of your students," he added.

After receiving the award, Magdaluyo said he is setting his eyes on another prize: the state-wide Teacher of the Year in Florida this 2022.