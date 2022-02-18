DOH on BBM-Sara mascots: Vaccination campaigns headed by LGUs



MANILA - Local governments head the campaign of COVID-19 vaccination drives, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday as it insisted on being "apolitical."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the remark after photos surfaced of mascots wearing the names and colors of 2 national candidates in a jab site for children.

"Everything is apolitical. Wala po tayong kinikilingan. Kung anuman ang meron tayong kampanya o sorties during our vaccination days for our children this is for us to encourage our children and for them to feel they are comfortable and they have a safe environment when they are vaccinated," she told reporters.

(We're not biased. Whatever campaigns, sorties we have during our vaccination days for our children, this is for us to encourage our children and for them to feel they are comfortable and they have a safe environment when they are vaccinated.)

"Sa aming pagkakaalam lahat naman po ng local government units (LGUs) ay tumutulong sa atin para mabigyan po ng ganitong klaseng kampanya ang pagbabakuna para sa 5 to 11 years old."

(To our knowledge, all local government units help in our campaigns for the vaccination of children 5 to 11 years old.)

Partisan politics "has no place in official functions," Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said Thursday.

Will refer to @DOHgovph for comment and appropriate action. Partisan politics has no place in official functions. https://t.co/teEbZ2sKN6 — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) February 17, 2022

The health agency, in a statement late Thursday, also denied that individuals wearing DOH shirts at a campaign rally were its employees.

"They are health workers employed or directly engaged by LGUs... The DOH would like to clarify it has no authority over health workers employed or directly engaged by LGUs," it said.

"The DOH always reminds and urges the public as well as its employees and offices not to use apolitical materials and paraphernalia for endorsing candidates during the 2022 Elections," it said in a statement Friday.

Video courtesy of PTV