MANILA - Six Filipinos from Ukraine returned to the Philippines on Friday following their request for repatriation from the country, which reports said is in the brink of Russian invasion.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), this was possible through the Philippine embassy in Warsaw, which facilitated with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv and the Philippine Consulate General in Istanbul.

"This is to ensure that government assistance is available to the group at all transit points," the DFA said.

"The Department continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine’s borders while the Philippine Embassy in Poland remains in touch with the Filipino community inside Ukraine," the statement added.

Philippine Ambassador Leah Ruiz urged Filipinos in Ukraine to contact the country's embassy in Warsaw and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv for repatriation requests.

Those who need to be repatriated may contact the Philippine embassy in Poland through the following:

Email: warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663.

The United Filipino Global-Ukraine group earlier said some Filipinos have fled Kyiv while others availed of the government's free repatriation flights.

US officials had said Russia had amassed more than 130,000 soldiers at Ukraine's borders who could start by bombarding the country's big cities and defense positions with missiles before moving in with tanks.