MAYNILA—Sa huling gabi ng burol ni Atty. Ricardo “Dong” Puno Jr. dumalaw ang kanyang mga kamag-anak, mga kaibigan, mga kaklase at mga dating nakasama sa trabaho.

Inalala ni Sandro Puno, apo ng dating senior vice president ng ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs, na sa kabila ng pagiging isang mamahayag, abogado, politician, professor, mentor, at “Viewpoint” at “Dong Puno Live” host, hindi ito nakakalimutan ang pagpapahalaga sa mga apo.

"Yes, he was many things and wore many hats, but in our eyes, it always seemed that being a grandfather to his grandchildren was something he prioritized over everything else," ani Sandro.

"He would be present in every birthday party we had and would be there from start to finish, participating in games when we needed him to, and being there in the end as we open gifts. He would be in all our school plays seated somewhere that we could see him from the stage.

"Even in those rare times that he couldn't make it, he would be the first phone call we'd receive right after asking how everything went. Even though he was a busy man, and some of his days are packed with meetings, tapings or events, on some days he would stop by the house for even just 5 minutes, just to say hi."

Nagbahagi rin ang kaibigan at kaklaseng si Senator Richard Gordon ng kanilang pinagsamahan.

"Dong was my first outstanding classmate, that was maybe 71 years ago. Can you imagine that? We were classmates in St. Theresa's College . . . I still have that picture and I was always impressed with Dong. Since then I always looked up to him," kuwento ni Gordon.

"Dong really was so excited always wanting to reach out, always wanting to aim higher, always working hard and proving that it's not rhetoric alone that would make you succeed, it's not your knowledge that would make you succeed it is your humanity that will make you succeed and be respected.

"And that for me is Ricardo V. Puno, my beloved classmate of so many years, a man I will never ever forget and will always be touched of his friendship."

Kabilang sa mga dumalaw ang mag-asawang Julius Babao at Christine Bersola, dating Cainta Mayor Mon Ilagan at iba pang nakasama sa ABS-CBN news.

Sa huling bahagi ng necrological service, may ilang kaklase na sa virtual nagbahagi ng kanilang eulogy. Abala rin ang asawa, anak at mga apo ni Pungo sa pag-aasikaso sa mga bisita.

Bukas nakatakdang i-cremate si Puno pagkatapos ng 10 a.m. mass sa Heritage Park pa rin.

