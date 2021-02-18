OFW vaccinated vs COVID-19 in UAE tests positive for virus in Mandaue City

MANILA - An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who had completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tested positive for the virus in Mandaue City, a local health official said Thursday.

The migrant worker, who had returned to the country, tested positive after getting a swab test as a requirement for his return flight to the UAE, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health's Health and Development office in Central Visayas.

“That’s the correct data. But we have to understand na una sa lahat, kahit nabigyan ka na ng bakuna, it doesn’t mean na hindi ka na pwedeng ma-infect,” she said.

(We have to understand that it doesn’t mean that once you get the jab, you cannot get infected.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo Thursday, Loreche said getting the vaccine helps prevent a person from becoming seriously ill once infected. She cited that the patient who got inoculated in the UAE did not have symptoms.

“This is classically manifested by our particular case na hindi naman talaga nagkaroon ng sintomas kahit siya nagpositibo ulit sa SARS-CoV-2,” she said.

(This is classically manifested by our particular case who did not show any symptoms eventhough testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.)

Loreche said the OFW received 2 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine: the first was administered on Dec. 12, 2020, and the second dose last Jan. 2, 2021, before he returned to the Philippines.

He infected his house helpers but they, too, are asymptomatic, she said. They are all under quarantine.

“Ang pinakamahalaga nito sa ngayon ay wala siyang symptoms. 'Yung mga kasambahay niyang nahawa wala din pong sintomas. Pangatlo, lahat po sila asymptomatic, naka-quarantine na,” she said.

(What’s good about it is that the patient showed no symptoms, even the housemates who got infected also showed no symptoms. They are all asymptomatic and under quarantine.)

She added that they are also looking at the effect of the vaccine, whether or not it would result in a more serious case on a person infected by a vaccinated patient.

She called on the public not to be scared of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the case of the OFW still infected after getting shots.

“Ang gusto lang namin ipaalala sa ating kababayan, ‘wag matakot magpabakuna kahit may ganitong kuwento. Mapapansin natin na napakaganda ng epekto dahil hindi nga nagkaroon ng severity ng kaniyang sakit,” sabi niya.

(We want to tell everyone not to be afraid to get vaccinated even with stories like this. We noticed that the results are good since the patient did not develop severe illness.)

Meanwhile, Loreche said health protocols must still be observed like wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing and hand washing, even if the person already received the vaccine against COVID-19.