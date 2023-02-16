Rainy weekend in parts of Luzon as 2 LPAs merge

The two low pressure areas near Mindanao. PAGASA photo

MANILA — Vast swaths of Luzon could experience rains this weekend as 2 low pressure areas (LPAs) off Mindanao started to merge and move northwest, the state weather bureau said.

The 2 LPAs were some 1,000 kilometers east of Mindanao, as of Thursday morning. It will enter as one inside the Philippine area Friday before it heads toward the CARAGA and Eastern Visayas area.

The resulting weather system that will emerge from the consolidation of the two LPAs, which is not expected to become a storm, is then forecast to approach the Bicol Region on Saturday and reach eastern Luzon by Sunday, said PAGASA.

Northern Luzon will also experience rains brought about by the low pressure area and predicted to persist until Tuesday, Feb. 21, it added.

PAGASA said thunderstorms could hit parts of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon or amihan is largely bringing light rains in the entire country.

Flooding and landslides are possible in the affected areas.

— Report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News