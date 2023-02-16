Home  >  News

Palace names new appointees in defense, agriculture departments

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 04:49 PM

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday disclosed the latest appointments in the Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Agriculture (DA). 

The new appointments in the DA, which President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. heads, include the following. 

  • Paz J. Benavidez II - Assistant Secretary
  • Honorio C. Flameño - Director IV
  • Fernando D. Flores - Director IV
  • Maria Christine C. Inting - Director IV
  • Roland A. Tulay - Director IV
  • Reynaldo M. Campomanes - Director III

Meanwhile, the latest DND appointments include the following. 

Jose Maria R. Cuerpo II - Commander, Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division
Ramon J. Guiang - Vice Commander, Philippine Army
Teofilo R. Bailon Jr. - Air Force Inspector General
Pedro C. Balisi Jr. - Assistant Division Commander, Philippine Army Armor Division
Luis Rex D. Bergante - Commander, Philippine Army Training and Command
Joe Anthony C. Orbe - Commander, Philippine Navy Naval Forces Southern Luzon
Ronie D. Petinglay - Wing Commander, Philippine Air Force 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing 
Fernando M. Reyeg - Commander, Philippine Navy Naval Installation Command
Marion R. Sison - Division Commander, Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division
Elpidio B. Talja - Commander, Philippine Air Force Air Force Reserve Command

