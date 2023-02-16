MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday disclosed the latest appointments in the Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Agriculture (DA).

The new appointments in the DA, which President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. heads, include the following.

Paz J. Benavidez II - Assistant Secretary

Honorio C. Flameño - Director IV

Fernando D. Flores - Director IV

Maria Christine C. Inting - Director IV

Roland A. Tulay - Director IV

Reynaldo M. Campomanes - Director III

Meanwhile, the latest DND appointments include the following.

Jose Maria R. Cuerpo II - Commander, Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division

Ramon J. Guiang - Vice Commander, Philippine Army

Teofilo R. Bailon Jr. - Air Force Inspector General

Pedro C. Balisi Jr. - Assistant Division Commander, Philippine Army Armor Division

Luis Rex D. Bergante - Commander, Philippine Army Training and Command

Joe Anthony C. Orbe - Commander, Philippine Navy Naval Forces Southern Luzon

Ronie D. Petinglay - Wing Commander, Philippine Air Force 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing

Fernando M. Reyeg - Commander, Philippine Navy Naval Installation Command

Marion R. Sison - Division Commander, Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division

Elpidio B. Talja - Commander, Philippine Air Force Air Force Reserve Command

The full list can be accessed here: