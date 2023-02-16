The record-breaking 'Awong Chi Gangsa; Agtu'n Chi Banga' on Feb. 15, 2023. Rio Bassong/Tabuk City Public Information Office/Facebook

MANILA — Kalinga province set 2 Guinness World Records for the largest gong ensemble and largest banga dance this week, the local government said.

A total of 3,440 men played gongs, while 4,681 women danced with pots called "banga" balanced on their heads during the Feb. 15 attempt to set Guinness records, the provincial government said on Facebook.

The musicians and dancers, who performed separately at the Kalinga Sports Complex, "went through strict performance criteria set by the Guinness World Records which includes clean execution and synchronicity," the province said.

After the show, Guinness official adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura announced that the province set new world records.

“The province would like to extend its gratitude to all the participants who endure the long hours and rain for this historic achievement. You made this possible, thank you very much!” the Kalinga government said.

Kalinga first attempted to get Guinness' recognition for the largest gong group in 2018.