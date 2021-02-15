Locsin: No consuls, only attaches from proposed OFW department

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. rejected having “consuls” from a Department of Overseas Filipinos assigned in Philippine posts overseas.

In a tweet, Locsin called out “Mamao”, apparently referring to Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao, and threatened him over sending “consuls” instead of attachès when a DOFW is created.

“One thing sure, DOFW will have attachès but never consuls. So Mamao don’t you dare browbeat my DFA people on that issue. Who the f*** do you think you are? Be careful. I will not debase the consular status,” Locsin said.

Locsin called on Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to “rein in” Mamao.

“Karlo Nograles, next time rein him in unless you want to join him,” Locsin said.

