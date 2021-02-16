Lacson tells Duterte over VFA feud: Read the 1987 Constitution

Sen. Panfilo Lacson and President Rodrigo Duterte. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB / Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday told President Rodrigo Duterte to read the 1987 Constitution after the latter bristled over his extortion remark and questioned the lawmaker's role in international agreements.

Lacson over the weekend said a diplomatic approach would be more effective than threatening the US in order to keep the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Duterte said he was the sole architect of the country's foreign policy, adding that Lacson has "nothing to do" with the issue.

"Mr President, read the 1987 Constitution. A senator has something to do with international agreements: Article VII SECTION 21. No treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate," Lacson said in a tweet in response to the President.

Duterte, in a public briefing aired late Monday, said he was not sure if Lacson's statement was "pretended ignorance."



"Sabihin ko sa'yo na you have nothing to do with this. I may accept your comments, but use it in a way … use a language that will promote your person, human being. Hindi 'yung basta-basta ka na lang magpost-post without really finding out whether you are part of it or not. I'm telling you, you are not. Next time, consult a lawyer in your office," he said.

(I'm telling you you have nothing to do with this. Don't just speak up and post something without really finding whether you are part of it or not.)

Duterte last year unilaterally canceled the two-decade-old VFA, in an angry response to an ally being denied a visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended to create what Philippine officials have said is a window for better terms to be agreed.