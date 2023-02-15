MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.0 tectonic earthquake struck Masbate in the Bicol Region on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The shallow tremor, with a depth of 9 kilometers, hit 11 kilometers northwest of Dimasalang town in Masbate at 5:15 p.m., according to Phivolcs' second bulletin. The quake was initially reported at a magnitude of 4.5.

It was felt at "strong" Intensity 5 in Masbate City and Uson town, and "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Aroroy, Batuan, Dimasalang, Mobo, San Jacinto, and San Pascual, Masbate, the updated advisory showed.

Here are other reported Intensities:

Intensity III - City of Legazpi, and Daraga, Albay; Baleno, Cataingan, Milagros, Monreal, and Palanas, Masbate; Irosin, Sorsogon

Intensity II - Guinobatan, Albay; Pio V. Corpuz, and Placer, Masbate; City of Sorsogon, and Bulusan, Sorsogon; City of Roxas, Capiz

Intensity I - Bobon, Northern Samar

Seismologists have noted that shallow quakes tend to cause damage, which Phivolcs said is likely with the Masbate quake. It also warned of aftershocks.

These are the Instrumental Intensities, according to Phivolcs:

Intensity V - City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity III - City of Legazpi, Albay

Intensity II - City of Tabaco, Albay; City of Iriga, and Pasacao, Camarines Sur; City of Sorsogon, and Bulusan, Sorsogon; Rosario, Northern Samar

Intensity I - Gumaca, Quezon

