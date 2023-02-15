Low pressure area enters PAR

MANILA -- A low pressure area near Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the LPA was seen 925 km east of southeastern Mindanao at 10 a.m.

State meteorologists said that it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

They noted, however, that the trough of the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rains over the Davao region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.