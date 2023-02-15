Home  >  News

Low pressure area enters PAR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 01:00 PM

MANILA -- A low pressure area near Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the LPA was seen 925 km east of southeastern Mindanao at 10 a.m.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/life/02/15/lpa-ph.jpg

State meteorologists said that it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

They noted, however, that the trough of the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rains over the Davao region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan. 

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao. 

