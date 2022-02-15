Veteran broadcaster Dong Puno, Jr. passes away

Atty. Ricardo "Dong" Puno, Jr. spokesman of then President Joseph Estrada, talks to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on the Philippine hostage crisis, 13 September 2000. Joel Nito, Agence France-Presse

MANILA - Veteran broadcaster and former Press secretary Ricardo "Dong" Puno, Jr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 76, his family said.

Puno succumbed to a lingering illness at 12:15 p.m., according to his sons Ricky and Donnie.

Puno, who was also a lawyer, previously served as senior vice president of ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs.

He was a known television host in ABS-CBN through his shows Dong Puno Live, Viewpoints, and Insider.

In 2000, Puno was appointed by former President Joseph Estrada as press secretary before running for the Senate the following year. He lost the senatorial race and went back to ABS-CBN.

He is the son of former Justice Minister and Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ricardo Puno Sr., who co-founded with him the Puno & Puno Law Offices.

FROM THE ARCHIVES