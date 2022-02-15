People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on February 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 2,010 more COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year, data from the health department showed.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's set of additional cases is the fewest since Dec. 30, 2021 when the Department of Health (DOH) announced 1,623.

This is also the second straight day that fresh infections fell below the 3,000-mark, after Monday's 2,730.

The DOH said though that the relatively fewer confirmed infections is due to the low laboratory output on Sunday, "which traditionally have the lowest outputs per week."

The country's cumulative total cases now stands at 3,641,940, of which 72,305 or 2 percent are active.

ABS-CBN's researchers noted that the number of active cases is the lowest in over 5 weeks or since Jan. 6 this year, when the DOH announced 56,561.

Positivity rate is at 10.4 percent, based on test results of samples received from 20,084 people on Sunday, the DOH bulletin showed.

There were 52 more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 55,146.

The additional include 34 cases first tagged as recoveries.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 6,293 to 3,514,489. The number of patients who recuperated from the respiratory disease is expected to rise due to those who tested positive in recent weeks.

Five laboratories failed to submit on time.

WATCH