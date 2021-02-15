COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 550,000 with 1,685 new infections

Health workers participate in a COVID-19 vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) logged 1,685 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 550,860.

The additional data do not include reports from 6 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 2 additional COVID-related deaths, the lowest since July 21, 2020, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team. The death toll stood at 11,517.

The agency noted though that there were 2 cases previously tagged as recovered that were reclassified as deaths.

There were also 14 additional recovered patients or a total of 511,755 recoveries.

Of the 27,588 active cases, 86.6% have mild symptoms, 6.9% are asymptomatic, 2.8% are in critical condition, 2.8% have severe symptoms, and 0.86% have moderate symptoms.

One case was removed from the official tally for being a duplicate entry, the DOH said.

