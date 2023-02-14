MANILA - Three out of four adult Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a recent survey by the Social Weather Stations showed.

The results of the SWS survey, conducted last December 10-14, 2022, showed 75 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of Marcos Jr., while 7 percent are dissatisfied. Another 18 percent are undecided.

The resulting rating is at a "very good" +68, up by 5 points from the +63 rating Marcos Jr. received in October 2022.

Marcos Jr.'s net satisfaction was highest in Mindanao, where he received an "excellent" +72. He also received "very good" ratings in Balance Luzon at +68, the Visayas at +67 and Metro Manila at +65.

Image from Social Weather Stations

Marcos also received an "excellent" rating in rural areas at +74, and a "very good" +62 rating in urban areas.

His rating improved by 13 points from the October 2022 +61 rating in rural areas.

The President also received a higher satisfaction rating among males at "excellent" +70, compared to the +66 "very good" rating from women.

Marcos Jr. likewise received a higher rating among those aged 25 to 44 at an "excellent" +73, compared to the "very good" +68 rating from those between 18 to 24 years old.

Adults aged 35 to 44 also gave Marcos Jr. an "excellent" +71 satisfaction rating, while those between 45 to 54 gave him a "very good" +68 rating. Adults aged 55 above also gave the president a "very good" +64 rating.

In terms of educational attainment, Marcos Jr. received the highest satisfaction rating from non-elementary graduates and junior high school graduates, who both gave him an "excellent" rating. He likewise received a "very good" satisfaction rating from elementary and college graduates.

Image from Social Weather Stations

The Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, 300 each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. The survey has sampling error margins of ±2.8 percent for national percentages, and ±5.7 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

