Duterte praises Duque: 'Filipinos will never forget that'

President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III while presiding over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on December 6, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday praised Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for leading the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte, in a taped public briefing, expressed his admiration for Duque after the latter reported on the Philippines' COVID-19 status.

"That you have done good sa trabaho mo, and the Filipino will never forget that," the president told Duque.

"It's a sacrifice, really, for you to continue doing it, and I had to ask you several times to stay on the job because we need you," Duterte added.

Duterte has repeatedly rejected calls for the firing of the Health chief over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the P15-billion corruption allegation against medical state insurer PhilHealth, whose board is chaired by Duque.

He also refused to fire Duque even after the Department of Health battled questions on its management of some P67 billion in funds to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The Commission on Audit earlier flagged "deficiencies" in the use of funds that led to "missed opportunities" to fight the pandemic. Auditors said some of the agency's purchases lacked documentation, had "doubtful" liquidations, had no legal basis, and other deficiencies.

At that time, Duterte maintained that Duque did not do anything wrong, and there is no reason for him to be removed from his post.

A week later, however, Duterte said he will accept Duque's resignation if he quits voluntarily.

Duque has also said he is prepared to resign "if the time comes", but he must first clear the DOH of its deficiencies.

