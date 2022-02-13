Comelec continues its e-Rally livestream series for local, national candidates

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday continued its e-Rally livestream series through their S.A.F.E. Comelec e-Rally Channel on Facebook and YouTube pages.

This week, it featured campaign videos of presidential candidates Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Ping Lacson, as well as vice-presidential and senatorial candidates namely, Senate President Tito Sotto and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Sonny Matula, Chel Diokno and Joel Villanueva, and various party-list groups.

The live streaming also included tips and pointers on voter education like the step-by-step procedures during voting day, filling out the ballot forms and some safety and health protocols at all voting precincts around the country.

During the launch of the S.A.F.E. Comelec e-Rally Channel last month, the poll body said in a statement that it intends to give airtime to candidates running for various government positions in May 9 elections.

Comelec also scheduled e-rally time slots for each position and allocated 3 to 5 slots per night with campaign advertisements running 3 to 10 minutes, depending on the government position they are running for.

The platform also aims to help ensure that even those candidates can still gain more awareness about their platforms of government and exposure even during the COVID-19 pandemic where strict health and safety protocols by the Inter Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 should be implemented.