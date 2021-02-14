Maute lair in Lanao del Sur captured says Philippine Army

MANILA - The Philippine Army said on Sunday it captured a lair of ISIS-inspired extremists in Lanao del Sur after a nearly 7-hour firefight on Saturday.

In a statement, the military said its troops overran a stronghold of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group in the hinterlands of Barangay Bawang, Madamba, Lanao del Sur.

Government soldiers deployed air and artillery troops against members of the extremist group.

"The group then scattered for survival, abandoning their stronghold due to the intense ground and air support," the military said.



The military said no soldier was hurt during the encounter while the number of casualties from the enemy side is yet to be determined.

While scouring the area, troops discovered that the lair contains 20 foxholes and eight makeshift huts that can accommodate more or less 70 individuals.

The Maute Group laid siege to Marawi City, the provincial capital of Lanao del Sur for 5 months in 2017. The ensuing battle between the extremists and the military left the city in ruins.