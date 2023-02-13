MANILA - The Commission on Elections on Monday condemned the shooting of an election officer in Sultan Kudarat.

The Comelec said Haviv Maindan, Election Officer II of Suktan sa Baringis, Province of Maguindanao, was shot while travelling along the national highway in Purok Libas in Barangay Pinguiaman, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat at around 2:30 p.m.

Based on initial reports, Maindan was with Rolly Dilangalen, a resident of Buluan, Maguindanao, on board their vehicle when the gunmen approached and shot at them.

Maindan sustained several gunshot wounds which led to his death. Dilangalen, on the other hand, did not sustain any gunshot wound.

The gunmen fled to an unknown direction.

Authorities said they are already conducting hot pursuit operations.

Maindan had been serving the Comelec since 2007.