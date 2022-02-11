Customs employee shot dead in Manila

Just in: An employee of the Bureau of Customs was killed along Pedro Gil, Manila, past eight in the evening. He is the fourth customs employee that’s been ambushed since December, besides the grenades that were thrown in the BOC gate, and an official’s house. pic.twitter.com/kiJRCCb19m — Niko Baua (@Nikobaua) February 11, 2022

MANILA — A Bureau of Customs employee was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Manila on Friday evening, authorities said.

According to the BOC and police, the victim was parking in front of his home in Pedro Gil Ave. past 8 p.m. when the armed man, who was on a motorcycle, approached and shot him.

The BOC said he was fourth worker to be attacked since December.

Earlier, a grenade was thrown at the house of a Customs deputy commissioner, resulting in four destroyed vehicles. No one was hurt in the incident.

Last month, the BOC's headquarters in Manila was also attacked with grenades.

— Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO