Filipinos in Myanmar keep distance as protests rage on: OFW

People hold flags and banners as they rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. Reuters/Stringer

MANILA - Filipinos in Myanmar are staying inside their homes as protests against the military coup went on for the sixth consecutive day, a member of the community said Thursday.

The internet connection in the country is "unstable" as Myanmar military sometimes orders telecoms to cut the signal in order to control the communication and information, said lawyer Jobert Pahilga, a Filipino based in Myanmar.

"Kaming mga Pilipino ay di naman sumasali sa protesta. Kami naman ay nagi-stay at home naman. Maayos naman ang aming kalagayan. Di naman napakagulo dito na parating may away between protesters and military," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Filipinos don't join the protest, we stay home. We're well. Protesters and military don't clash that much.)

"Kung di niyo kami ma-contact, baka wala lang kaming signal ng internet kasi may utos ang military na sometimes i-cut ang signal ng internet."

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said it would evacuate Filipinos in Burma in the event that the situation "deteriorates."

"Magstay at home at magmonitor at parating mag-communicate sa embassy dahil kung lalala ang tension dito at kailangan ang mandatory repatriation, kailangan malaman ng embassy saan ang aming location para ma-pick up kami," Pahilga told other Filipinos.

(Stay home, monitor the news, and always communicate with the embassy in case the tension gets worse and there's a need for mandatory repatriation. They need our location to pick us up.)

Protests in the area are mostly peaceful, according to Pahilga.

"Maliban nung Martes na nagkaroon ng violent dispersal ng mga rallyist, peaceful naman ang rally," he said.

(Except when there was a violent dispersal last Tuesday, the protests are peaceful.)

"Kung hinaharang sila ng pulis o ng militar, ang ginagawa ng mga nagpoprotesta ay umuupo sa kalsada so walang clash between them."

(If the police or military block them, protesters just sit on the road so there's no clash between them.)