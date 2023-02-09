Pope Francis names Filipino priest as auxiliary bishop of El Paso in Texas

Monsignor Anthony Celino. Photo from St. Raphael Parish-El Paso on Facebook.

Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed a Filipino priest as auxiliary bishop of the US diocese of El Paso in Texas.

Monsignor Anthony Celino, a Filipino immigrant, is currently the pastor of St. Raphael Parish of El Paso and is the diocese's judicial vicar, according to a report from CBCP News Service.

The Vatican announced Celino's appointment as auxiliary bishop 12 noon Rome time (7 p.m. in Manila).

Celino will be the first auxiliary bishop of El Paso since it was established as a diocese in 1914.

Originally from Anda, Pangasinan, Celino, who has been serving as a priest for 25 years, finished his studies at the Mary Help of Christians Seminary in Dagupan City in 1993.

He immigrated to El Paso after college seminary. He then pursued his theology studies at University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois.

Celino was ordained in 1997, and was assigned as Parochial Vicar at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso, and at Our Lady of Peace in Alpine. he also served as the pastor of the former Santa Lucia Parish, which is now the St. John Paul II Parish.

He obtained a licentiate in canon law at the Catholic University of America in Washington.

Celino served the Diocese of El Paso in various capacities as a vicar general, moderator of the curia and chancellor.

His episcopal ordination is scheduled on March 31 at St. Patrick Cathedral. he is now the third Filipino-American priest to be named bishop in the US, after Bishop Oscar Solis of Salt Lake City and Auxiliary Bishop Alejandro Aclan of Los Angeles.