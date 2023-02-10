Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — Philippines and Japan have agreed on bilateral port calls and defense equipment transfer to further enhance security ties, Malacañang said, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is on a working visit to Tokyo.

The move aims to "increase the defense capabilities of their own countries, and further strengthen overall security cooperation," according to a statement.

"This will be done through strategic reciprocal port calls and aircraft visits, transfer of more defense equipment and technology, continuous cooperation on previously-transferred defense equipment, and capacity building," the Presidential Communications Office said.

"In concrete terms, the leaders affirmed to strengthen efforts to complete transfer of air-surveillance radar systems, and for its related personnel training,” the statement reads.

Marcos and Kishida also witnessed the signing of the terms of reference on the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) in Manila.

This, they said, will bolster HADR cooperation.

"[This will] further advance defense cooperation including through frameworks that will enhance and facilitate education and training exchanges as well as reciprocal visits of defense and military officials," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

Marcos had said Manila and Tokyo have yet to discuss a possible defense pact similar to that as the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), despite appeals from lawmakers to raise it during his official visit there.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri described the potential deal as "strategic" and can boost the two countries' partnership, noting that Japan is an ally amid the continuing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview with ABS-CBN News last week, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said it was important to establish the link on humanitarian assistance on disaster relief or HADR first before any talks on the VFA.

Imperial said a security agreement could happen in the future.