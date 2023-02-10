President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech after signing the SIM Card Registration Act, the first bill he signed into law as the country's chief executive, at Malacañang Palace on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Noel B. Pabalate, PPA Pool/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has signed an order renaming an office tasked with responding to complaints as the Presidential Action Center (PACe), Malacañang said on Friday.

In signing Executive Order No. 15 on Feb. 8, Marcos said renaming the old Presidential Complaints and Action Office would "ensure that its name is consistent with the nature and scope of its work."

The mandate of PACe includes solving complaints against government processes, heeding the public's requests for assistance, and offering social services.

The complaints and action office was formed through Executive Order No. 442, series of 1991.

The office is under the direct control and supervision of the Office of the Executive Secretary.