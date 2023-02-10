MANILA — The House of Representatives' Committee on Constitutional Amendments on Friday launched its provincial public consultations on charter change in Cagayan de Oro City.

While the House's push for charter change will focus on economic provisions, lawmakers are ready to listen to political amendments, said Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who chairs the panel.

"We believe that we should have this particular amendments with special focus, this is just my and the leadership's feeling, that focus will be on economic provisions," Rodriguez said in his opening remarks at the University of Science and Technology of the Philippines in CDO.

"We will also listen if you have, you have also political amendments. But the focus really now is to make sure that after the President invites the businessmen of the world, that our country is open for business by lifting the prohibitions and limitations of the 1987 Philippine Constitution," he added.

Almost every administration since the 1987 Constitution came into effect has seen several attempts to revise the charter, all of which failed due to general disagreements on the mode of amendments, the necessity of the amendments, and the general distrust that it could be used to perpetuate incumbent officials in power.

Rodriguez said lawmakers planned to go to Iloilo next week, followed by other consultations in San Fernando, Pampanga and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The panel earlier held 3 public hearings and 2 public consultations at the Batasan Pambansa.

"We're going to make sure that all the regions of the country will be visited by our members of Congress and the committee on constitutional amendments," Rodriguez said.

Attended by various members of the panel, the public consultation became an opportunity for lawmakers advocating charter change to campaign for revisions to the constitution and to answer questions from a generally friendly crowd. Cagayan de Oro is Rodriguez's hometown.

Misamis Occidental 2nd District Rep. Sancho Fernando Oaminal noted that the crowd in the consultation appeared supportive of charter change.

"I am very grateful today that the vast majority, if not everyone here present, is not in favor of the sentiments of our dear colleague the Rep. France Castro, in a way that we are all supportive of the call for a change or amendments in our constitution," Oaminal said.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro responded, explaining they in the Makabayan bloc merely wanted to bring in the flip side into the conversation.

"I am very happy and very grateful to our chair. Actually po, I asserted myself to be invited or to be here in the public consultation. Yung public consultation po hindi naman ito paramihan ng yes or no," Castro said.

"The Speaker of the House, sabi niya nga, the Minority is our priority. Kahit naman po generally majority po ng Kongreso...pero alam niyo ang minority ay pinakikinggan 'yan ng Kongreso, so we are a collegial body in the Congress kaya kung anuman yung paninindigan ng bawat isa sa amin ay nirerespeto po bawat isa," Castro added.

(Public consultations are not about which side has more yes or mo. As the Speaker of the House said, the minority is our priority even if Congress generally has a majority. Congress listens to the minority, so we are a collegial body in the Congress and we respect everyone's beliefs.)

"We are just presenting here the 2 sides of the coin and it's up for the Filipino people to decide later on these constitutional reforms that we are tackling here," Castro also said.

"Kami po sa Makabayan bloc, we are not against naman constitutional reforms but timing lang po yung gusto natin. Pangalawa, ma-prioritize muna yung pangangailangan natin ngayon," Castro also said.

(We in the Makabayan bloc are not against constitutional reforms, but we just want the best timing. Second, we should prioritize the things we really need right now.)