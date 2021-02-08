Over 600 motorists apprehended in Quezon City for blocking, using bike lanes

Bikers traverse a designated bike lane along East Avenue in Quezon City on August 23, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The local government of Quezon City has apprehended more than 600 motorists for using and obstructing bike lanes in the city.

In a statement, the city government said it has apprehended a total of 616 drivers of automobiles who have overtaken and/or illegally parked in the bike lanes in the first two months of the year.

A total of 524 violators were caught and fined from January 1 to 31, while 94 violators were apprehended from February 1 to 6.

"Bike lanes are designed to put the safety of cyclists first. If you run over or obstruct their lane then that puts them in danger and defeats the very purpose of our bike lane," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

SP 2988, or the QC Safe Cycling and Active Transport Ordinance, imposes penalties for motorists using or obstructing the bike lanes.

The fines are P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

Use of for-hire pedicabs in the bike lanes are also prohibited with a fine of P300 or a day of community service for the first offense, and P300 or a day of community service and attendance to a seminar on safe cycling for the second and succeeding offenses.

The city's Task Force for Traffic and Transport Management (TFTTM) head Dexter Cardenas said these apprehensions should serve as a warning to motorists in Quezon City.



