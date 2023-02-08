The Philippine response team conducts a readiness check at Camp Aguinaldo on Feb. 7, 2023 before departing for Turkey to aid in the aftermath of the February 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The Department of Health will send 31 medical personnel while the Armed Forces of the Philippines will send 30 troops with the contingent bringing 16 tons of medical supplies. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cold weather and the language barrier will pose a challenge for the Philippine contingent in Turkey and Syria, a disaster response expert said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Ted Esguerra of the country's urban search and rescue team, they are expecting sub-zero temperatures in areas affected by the the February 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

"The challenge for Filipinos is of course the weather and the language because the Turkish language is not like Arabic. It's totally different... That's one of the adversities our team will face," he told ANC's "Rundown."

Instead of K-9 units, the Philippine contingent will also bring a life locator, which can detect signs of life under collapsed structures, Esguerra said.

"This is our commitment to the world that despite the fact that we are a country along the accident and disaster corridor, we're quite accustomed to responding to these kinds of hazards," he said.

"We will be there for Turkey and In sha'Allah, maybe Syria. It depends on the needs assessment and whatever the alert level will tell us."

The Philippines will deploy an 85-person response team after a massive earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria. The team will depart Manila Wednesday night.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck Monday as people slept, flattening thousands of structures, trapping an unknown number of people and potentially impacting millions.

Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. Rami al Sayed, AFP

Whole rows of buildings collapsed, leaving some of the heaviest devastation near the quake's epicenter between the Turkish cities of Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.

The destruction led to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring Tuesday a 3-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces.

A winter storm has compounded the misery by rendering many roads -- some of them damaged by the quake -- almost impassable, resulting in traffic jams that stretch for kilometers in some regions.

The cold rain and snow are a risk both for people forced from their homes -- who took refuge in mosques, schools or even bus shelters -- and survivors buried under debris.

The latest toll showed 5,894 people killed in Turkey and at least 1,932 in Syria, for a combined total of 7,826 fatalities.

There are fears that the toll will rise inexorably, with World Health Organization officials estimating up to 20,000 may have died.

WHO warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

