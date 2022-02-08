MAYNILA - Tiniyak ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na tuloy-tuloy ang infrastructure projects ng gobyerno sa ilalim ng "Build, Build, Build" program, bago matapos ang termino ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa virtual presser ng Presidential Communications Operations Office, sinabi ni DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain na 18 major infrastructure projects mula sa 119 na proyekto ang makukumpleto na sa pagtatapos ng termino ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Hunyo.

“We have actually a total of about 24, plus first half of the year we have 7 projects completed and towards the mid-year of 2022 we have another 11 for a total of 18 projects. Towards the end of 2022 we can add more another 12 projects. So of it’s 89 will be carried out in 2023 and beyond,” sabi ni Sadain

Ayon sa kaniya, kasama sa “portfolio list” ang nasa 112 infrastructure projects kung saan ang iba at popondohan pa rin sa ilalim ng Official Development Assistance (ODA) at ang ilan ay galing sa pondo ng gobyerno.

Aminado si Sadain na nakaapekto din sa mabilis na pagtatapos ng mga pagawaing bayan ang pandemiyang dala ng COVID-19 gaya na lang anya ng Binondo-Intramuros Bridge.

Samantala, tiniyak naman nito na dahil ang karamihan sa mga proyektong ito ay pinondohan sa pamamagitan ng Official Development Assistance (ODA), exempted din ang mga ito sa election ban.

“For the big ticket projects specially on the ODA, since this actually exempted from the election ban, so we can proceed as scheduled both for the design and the construction and for some other ODA funded projects we actually requested already the exemption from the Comelec for us to proceed in the implementation also with the DOTr and other line agencies involved in the implementation of these 112 flagship projects,” ani Sadain.

Kumpiyansa si Sadain na sinuman ang maupo sa susunod na administrasyon matapos ang halalan ay magandang ipagpatuloy ang mga nasimulang infrastructure projects ng kasalukuyang administrasyon.

“For the 119 projects, we had already completed around 18 and 12 of these will be completed towards the end of 2023… So about 89 of these will be carried out to the next administration. I think they ( the next administration ) would proceed with the implementation, most of this projects have been properly reviewed by the NEDA-ICC board and it went through a process," ani Sadain.

Kasama sa "Build Build Build" program ang ilang proyekto na may kaugnayan sa transportasyon at ang pagbubuo ng mga expressway.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News