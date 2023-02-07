President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. converses with Mori Masafumi - Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan as they attend the contract signing of the construction for the Metro Manila Subway Project’s Quezon Avenue and East Avenue Station, as well as the Anonas and Camp Aguinaldo stations. The signing, which was made possible through the funding assistance of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Philippines, was held at the President’s Hall, Malacanan Palace in Manila on Nov. 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s official visit to Japan this week is expected to yield P150 billion in investment pledges, Manila's top envoy to Tokyo said Tuesday.

According to Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano, Marcos is set to meet "hundreds of top Japanese businessmen" at a business opportunities seminar.

"In the President's visit to Japan, we are expecting that substantial returns in terms of new projects, the value of which we currently estimate at P150 billion and we estimate too these will generate employment for 8,000 Filipinos," she told ANC's "Rundown".

Marcos will meet with chairmen and top executives of electronics, semiconductors, printers and wiring harness manufacturing companies at a roundtable meeting, Albano said.

"These sectors comprise the bulk of our industrial relations with Japan," she added.

"They will discuss how the private sector, the Japanese investor companies, the government and other stakeholders can work more closely together to ensure the success of these businesses in the Philippines."

Marcos will depart Manila on Feb. 8.

During his 5-day trip, Marcos and his wife are also expected to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Tokyo hopes the official visit by Marcos will help deepen bilateral relations, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference last week.

In early January, Macros expressed a wish to visit Tokyo, saying the Philippines is "seen as an important part of maintaining" regional security "in partnership with friends" such as Japan and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said at least 7 bilateral agreements would be signed between Manila and Tokyo.

Before departing for Manila on Feb. 12, Marcos will also face members of the Filipino community in Tokyo.

— With a report from Kyodo News