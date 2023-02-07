Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (red) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has confirmed its first case of the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which experts said is the most transmissible form of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Out of 1,078 samples sequenced by health authorities from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 196 were found as XBB, including 1 case classified as XBB.1.5, the DOH said in its latest biosurveillance report.

The XBB cases were found in all regions except Region 8 and the Bangsamoro, the report showed.

The DOH said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5, an offshoot of the XBB subvariant, as a variant of interest due to its increasing prevalence globally and enhanced immune-evading properties.

The variant has been detected in 59 countries across 6 continents, according to sequence submissions in GISAID.

Based on estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the subvariant accounted for 66.4 percent of cases in the US from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2023.

According to the rapid risk assessment conducted by the World Health Organization, there is moderate-strength evidence for increased risk of transmission and immune escape, the DOH report read.

However, currently available evidence for XBB.1.5 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant.

Currently, the subvariant is still reported under XBB by the WHO and will remain classified under omicron until sufficient evidence arises showing that the virus characteristics are significantly different from omicron.

More details to follow