People search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Philippines will send medical and rescue assistance to Turkey following a deadly earthquake, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Tuesday.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep before dawn on Monday, killing more than 4,800 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Marcos said 85 Philippine personnel, including health workers and engineers from the Department of Defense and the Metro Manila Development Authority, are ready to fly to Turkey as early as Wednesday.

The Philippines will also send much-needed humanitarian supplies, such as winter clothing to help quake survivors cope with freezing temperatures, he added.

"Ang hinahanap sa atin mga blanket, mga winter clothing dahil syempre yung mga nasiraan ng bahay sa turkey ay wala na silang tirahan, they are exposed so they need all of these things,” Marcos told reporters during a chance interview at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay.

"There is also a danger kasi marami pang aftershock and they have to inspect the buildings. Mayroong pinapadala tayong mga engineer, meron tayong pinapadalang health workers and of course, the goods that we feel that they will need," he said.

(They need blankets, winter clothing because their houses were destroyed and they are exposed. There are also aftershocks and they have to inspect the buildings. We are sending engineers, health workers, and of course, the goods that we feel that they will need. )

Philippine Ambassador to Turkey Maria Elena Algabre earlier in the day said embassy officials were reaching out to members of the Filipino community in Turkey.

Algabre said some airports were not working while roads remained impassable.

"Our phones are open 24/7, Facebook, email, we can be contacted... Filipinos are safe, there have been no casualty yet," she told ANC.

Turkey's relief agency AFAD put the latest death toll at 3,381 in that country alone -- bringing the confirmed tally in both Turkey and Syria to 4,890.

There are fears that the toll will rise inexorably, with World Health Organization officials estimating up to 20,000 may have died.



Overwhelmed medics struggled to treat the estimated 20,000 injured.

The US Geological Survey said Monday's first earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. at a depth of about 18 kilometers.

The initial earthquake was so powerful it was felt as far away as Greenland and was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that struck in the middle of search and rescue work on Monday.

The impact was devastating and sparked a global response, with dozens of nations from Ukraine to New Zealand vowing to send help.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse