AFP gearing up for PH-US Balikatan exercises in April

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it is gearing up for this year’s Balikatan exercises with the United States amid a refreshed security alliance between the two countries.

The Balikatan is the largest annual Philippine-led bilateral exercise of the AFP with the US Armed Forces.

“The AFP and the US Armed Forces are once again holding the 38th iteration of annual bilateral Balikatan Exercises. Although this is a bilateral activity, the AFP takes the lead in planning and execution, supported by the US Armed Forces with other like-minded nations as observers,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement on Monday.

“Balikatan 38-2023 will result in the development of the AFP capability not only in the conduct of external defense operations but also in fulfilling its obligation in working with other countries in the region against terrorism and other threats,” he added.

The number of personnel who will participate in the exercises is still being finalized, but Aguilar said some will be arriving as early as March 20.

The exercise proper will take place in the second week of April.

“Some of them, the advance party, will be arriving on March 20. They will be involved in the groundwork and engineering work. It will last for a month, but the exercise proper will follow,” Aguilar told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

This year’s Balikatan will be held in the areas covered by the Palawan-based Western Command, Cebu-based Visayas Command, and Tarlac-based Northern Luzon Command, according to Col. Jorry Baclor, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office.

The types of trainings that will be held are still being ironed out.

“It will be a very good exercise, one that will help us learn more. It will not just involve the US forces, but there will be observers from other countries. We expect the Balikatan exercise will be helpful for us in enhancing our capabilities to defend our country and at the same time prepare us in a more important task in the AFP, which is the conduct of humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” Aguilar said.

