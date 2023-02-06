SF Bay Area park named after Fil-Am organization

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Bohol Circle Immigrant Park has officially opened in Alameda, California.

This is said to be the first park in the US to be named after a Filipino American community organization, Bohol Circle.

A submission of over 700 names for the waterfront park was considered.

"The name that the Recreation Parks Commission selected and the city council unanimously approved was Bohol Circle Immigrant Park," Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft.

Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who represents California's 12th District, praised Bohol Circle and the contributions of Filipinos to the Bay Area.

"Let's take this opportunity to really celebrate the rich history and culture and traditions of the Filipino community, everything our Filipino community has brought to this country especially in the East Bay and the vibrant city of Alameda," Lee said. "Let’s take up this moment to recommit ourselves to fighting for an even more inclusive society like here in Alameda but we need this throughout the entire country and standing in unwavering solidarity with the Filipino community."

Philippine Consul General of San Francisco Neil Ferrer also commended the years of camaraderie and community building of Bohol Circle.

"We recognize the unfailing support of Bohol Circle officers and members, past and present, and the Filipino American Community in the Bay Area, who through the years, have provided encouragement and support for the project’s implementation. Certainly, we would not have come this far without the crucial support of the Alameda City Council and the assistance of the Parks and Commissions Committee," Ferrer noted.

According to the Filipino American National Historic Society, Bohol Circle is the oldest Fil-Am organization in the US. It was formed in 1936 by immigrants from Bohol, Philippines, and in 1965, established its main center in Alameda after pooling money to buy land and a physical space for Filipinos and Fil-Ams.

The park features a playground, picnic areas, walking trails, bike paths, and restrooms.

The Bohol Circle Immigrant Park is located at 2901 Fifth Street off Mitchell Avenue.