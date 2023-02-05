MANILA - Sunny and warm weather will prevail over most of the Philippines this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather outlook for Feb. 6 to 12, PAGASA said a weak northeast monsoon or amihan will affect Luzon and parts of Visayas from late Tuesday to Thursday, while warm easterlies will affect most of the country for most of the week.

This will bring sunny and warm weather over most of the country, with possible localized thunderstorms in some areas.

Sunny and warm weather with occasional clouds and low chance of passing rains is also expected over Metro Manila this week.

On Monday, some rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, while light rains may prevail over the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms may also prevail over most of Mindanao from Tuesday to Wednesday, while rains are expected over most of Visayas, Caraga region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula by Thursday.

According to PAGASA, an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may form by Sunday and may affect Mindanao. Rains are also expected over central and eastern Mindanao by Sunday.

