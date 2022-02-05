On FBI most wanted list: Quiboloy calls himself 'modern-day Joseph'

The FBI's wanted poster for religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, who was indicted for sex trafficking last year. February 5, 2022. US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy likened himself to biblical characters on Saturday, after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him on its most wanted list for sex trafficking and other charges.

The leader of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ church alluded to himself as the "modern Joseph" who has to go through tribulations.

"Tignan nyo ang dinaanan niyang tribulations. Iyan si Joseph. Ay mayroong modern Joseph ngayon," he said.

"Bago matupad ang ipinangako ng ama sa akin, ang lahat ng ito ay dadaanan ng anak," said to Quiboloy, who also calls himself the "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed Son of God".

He also told the story of biblical story of Moses.

"Anong pinagdaanan ni Moses? Hinabol siya ng taga Ehipto, pati army hinabol siya. Hindi niya alam ang gagawin. Pero pag nasa kamay ng Dyos ang isang tao. Do not underestimate, because miracles and miracles will take place," said Quiboloy.

"Ayaw kong mangyari yan sa humahabol sa akin. Satanas, bumagsak niya. Habol kasi siya ng habol eh... Makikilala ba si PACQ (Pastor Quiboloy) kung walang tribulations?"

Quiboloy delivered an online sermon to his followers a day after the FBI came out with an advisory announcing that the sect leader is wanted on allegations of "conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling."

"Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of a Philippines-based church, is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders," the FBI said.

"Furthermore, it is alleged that females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or 'pastorals,' for Quiboloy and that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called 'night duty'."

The FBI said people with information on Quiboloy can contact its local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Dr. Marlon Rosete, president of Sonshine Media Network International, the broadcast entity owned by the pastor, said Quiboloy's legal team will hold a press conference Sunday to address the issue.

According to the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), it has not received a "formal communication" with the FBI on the matter.

Also on the list for US cases connected to Quiboloy were Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

Quiboloy was indicted along with other members of his church for sex trafficking in the US last year.

In November, Quiboloy said that his continued "persecution" would lead to diseases "worse than Omicron."

RELATED VIDEO