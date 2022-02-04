Sen. Manny Pacquiao during one of his sorties in the latter part of 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao maintained Friday he has not violated any law when he gave out money during his pre-election sorties.

The retired boxing champ said at the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Forum that he has been handing out cash donation to the poor during the pre-campaign period.

Now that the campaign period is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 8, he said he will stop giving out cash.

"Ngayong magka-campaign period na, tigil na po iyong pamimigay ng (pera). Susunod po tayo sa kautusan ng Comelec," said Pacquiao, who is the second richest senator, based on the 2020 summary of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of senators.

Pacquiao, who reported a net worth of P3.18 billion in 2020, is known to hand out P1,000 to P2,000 per person, aside from food pack items during his out-of-town sorties.

He said it came from his personal finances.

He maintained that it should not be construed as influencing people to vote for him on May 9.